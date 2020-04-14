Miss You Flowers gives money from mask donations to local animal shelters

ROANOKE, Va. – A local florist is continuing to give back to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Miss You Flowers was handcrafting masks for anyone in the community who needed them, free-of-charge. Over the past couple of weeks, they made more than 400 masks and received $700 in donations. On Monday, they gifted that money to Angels of Assisi and the Roanoke Valley SPCA.

“It is amazing,” said Betsy Hudson, the receptionist at Angels of Assisi. “The philanthropic community here always blows me away and that was an incredible check and an incredible thing that they did, making masks for the community and selling them for us.”

Miss You Flowers said they are no longer making masks but were happy to help the community.