Mortgage company supports local businesses while celebrating bad quarantine hair

COVINGTON, Va. – With barber shops and hair salons currently shut down we’re starting to see what people really look like.

One local company is celebrating bad hair days while simultaneously supporting local businesses.

Here’s how it all started:

ALCOVA Mortgage came up with the idea to start a stimulus promotion where employees would buy gift cards to local businesses and hold contests to give the cards away.

The promotion puts money in the business’ pocket while giving contest participants a way to have a little fun.

This week, to win a $50 gift card to a local hair salon in Covington, you have to post a picture of your bad quarantine hair to this Facebook post.

“We've got to lean on each other. There are businesses that the bills continue even though they may not be able to generate the revenue to pay those bills, so anything we can do as a community to support those businesses I think is a great idea,” said Jason Helmintoller, ALCOVA agent.

Next week, they plan to support local restaurants and encourage families to cook together.