National Suicide Prevention Lifeline receives increased calls amid coronavirus; here’s a list of local resources

As the coronavirus continues to impact the lives of many around the world, some are finding it very difficult to cope.

Twenty-four hours a day, crisis counselors at a California suicide prevention center, field an endless barrage of calls from people at their lowest moments.

The nation’s oldest and largest suicide hotline averages about 130,000 calls every year.

Now, with cases of the coronavirus rippling across the country, millions isolating at home and hundreds dying every day, the hotline’s call volume is exploding with fears about the disease.

By the end of February, just 20 callers expressed worry about the virus.

By the end of March, that number skyrocketed to over 1,800 with one in five expressing a desire for suicide.

"It's very concerning and traumatic for people, we're seeing an overall increase in calls. We're seeing an exponential increase in our COVID related calls. So we're noticing crisis in the community,” said Carolyn Levitan, Didi Hirsch mental health services

Some important resources for anybody that's feeling anxiety right now:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255.

A list of local resources can be found by clicking here.