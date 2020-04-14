Podcast launched highlighting downtown Blacksburg businesses

BLACKSBURG, Va. – There’s a new way for you to learn about some local businesses and how they are adjusting to the coronavirus.

Downtown Blacksburg Inc. has started a podcast.

Each week, executive director Casey Jenkins will invite a representative from a downtown Blacksburg business on to discuss that.

The episodes will air between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. Thursdays and will then be available online.

The first episode is on the farmer’s market.

“Each business has their own following in their own customer base. We want another outlet for these businesses to have a resource to project to their customer base," Jenkins said. "As the health crisis evolves and subsides, the podcast will also evolve to take on different issues that downtown is facing.”

The podcast is free to stream or download.