Several rescued, one hospitalized after Lynchburg apartment fire

LYNCHBURG, Va. – One person was hospitalized after a Lynchburg apartment fire Monday night in which crews rescued several people, including two children.

The call came in just before 6:40 p.m. Crews responded to 1513 Longview Road for a fire at one of the apartments in the James Crossing complex.

Authorities on the scene told 10 News that fire crews rescued several people and helped them out of the building, but they don’t have exact numbers. Most had minor injuries but one person has taken to Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.

A girl under the age of 10 was rescued from the third floor with a 24-foot ladder.

“It was just relating to her and using my experiences as a mother to encourage her to trust me enough to come out the window,” said firefighter Holly Shackelford. “It’s a proud moment but that’s the reason why I love doing what I do. It’s helping people and being there for them when they need us.”

There was extensive damage mainly limited to the original apartment where the fire is suspected to have started, authorities said. They expect smoke damage throughout the building.

Crews had the fire under control in 20-25 minutes.

It’s not clear at this time how the fire started.

Crews responded to a fire Monday night in Lynchburg. (WSLS)

Responding crews included six engine companies, three ladder trucks, three medic units, two battalion chiefs and a restoration officer.

The restoration officer and the Salvation Army are helping displaced residents.

Fire crews from Bedford and Campbell County helped fill in for other parts of Lynchburg while the city’s crews were on scene at James Crossing apartment complex.