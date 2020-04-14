57ºF

Smith Mountain Lake expected to be above full pond until Wednesday

Lake rarely gets above full pond

Colter Anstaett, Reporter

MONETA, Va. – By Wednesday afternoon, the water level at Smith Mountain Lake could be back to normal.

However, before that, the high water could cause boats to float away or docks to be flooded.

About a foot of water was released ahead of Monday’s rain in an effort to prevent this.

Smith Mountain Lake at Bridgewater Marina Tuesday afternoon. (WSLS)

Appalachian Power spokesperson George Porter said that seemed like the best amount given the forecast from the National Weather Service.

“When we release more, more water goes down the stream. We have to be conscientious of those landowners downstream and try to make sure we prevent flooding down there as well," Porter said.

