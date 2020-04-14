What’s News Today: road work, grocery store changes

ROANOKE, Va. – Roadwork in Lynchburg could impact your commute. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the next two weeks, crews will work at the intersection of Main and 12th Streets as part of the Main Street Renewal Project. Work was originally planned to start this summer, but is starting earlier due to the reduction in traffic.

Lane closures could impact your commute in Lynchburg this week between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The closures will happen on Timberlake Road near Beverly Hills Circle as crews install new fiber optic lines.

If you buy groceries at Fresh Market, there are changes taking place today you need to know. The grocery store chain will now require customers to wear a face covering in the store. Company leaders say this will help protect staff as well as other customers. Workers will also be wearing face coverings.

Lynchburg City Council will hold a public hearing about its current budget. The City Manager will recommend rescinding funding for several things in this year’s budget due a projection of the city losing $5 million. Cuts include $338,000 in operating expenses, $383,000 cut to reserves, $500,000 for the city bus service and 41.5 million from the school system.

Martinsville City Council will talk about COVID-19 at its meeting tonight. Council will confirm the local emergency, declared by the mayor last month. It authorizes electronic meetings and public hearings and allows for temporary changes to deadlines.

The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors could vote to suspend penalty and interest on late personal property taxes. The emergency ordinance could suspend those penalties until August 1st. The board could also vote to approve tax rates. They are proposed to remain the same for the next year.

A ramp closure could impact your commute for the next couple of days. The exit ramp on Interstate 81 north at exit 105 onto Route 232 will close at 7 a.m. and remain closed until Thursday morning as work continues on the New River Bridge project.