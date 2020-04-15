Center in the Square keeps paying employees amid difficult times

ROANOKE, Va. – Local museums are struggling to pay workers while they’re closed, as many have furloughed their staff, but Roanoke’s Center in the Square has been able to keep paying employees.

It hasn’t been easy. There’s no income. Donations are down, and it still has about $180,000 a month in expenses.

It’s been a difficult road, according to president Jim Sears.

“We’ll be okay. We’ll make it. If it’s going to be six months, that’s a whole different story. If it’s going to be two months, we’ll be back open and running and doing some things that we haven’t done before,” Sears said.

Staff members credit the reserves they’ve built up but say those won’t last forever.

Center in the Square is looking at getting a government loan that would cover most of its staff’s salaries for eight weeks.

While they wait to reopen, they’re putting programming online, holding Facebook live events to let kids have fun and continue learning.

“I think we’re helping settle the household. Parents are really struggling right now and I can see why,” said Felicia Branham, the Kids Square executive director.

Kids Square also started a program to get learning kits to preschool children.