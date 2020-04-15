Firefighters put out vehicle fire at SW Roanoke storage yard

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched around 10 p.m. Tuesday night to the area of 13th Street and Cleveland Ave SW for a working fire.

They arrived to find several vehicles, including an RV, on fire behind a commercial building, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

No injuries were reported, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.