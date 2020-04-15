54ºF

Lynchburg theater may be dark but you can still visit without being inside

Academy Center of the Arts launches new virtual series Academy at Home

Magdala Louissaint, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

Academy Center of the Arts has launched a series called, “Academy at Home.”
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg’s theater may be dark, you can enjoy the arts without being inside the theater.

The Academy Center of the Arts has launched a series called, Academy at Home.

From your couch, you can watch livestreamed performances with local artists, educational videos and tour a virtual gallery with sculpture and paintings.

Theater officials said closing for the coronavirus has allowed them to become creative for people at home.

“This is a really difficult time to be an artist and this gives us an opportunity to serve our local artist in a really direct way right now too,” said executive director Geoff Kershner.

Later this month a local blues grass band will be performing at the theater.

To catch some live performances go to https://academycenter.org/live/

