Lynchburg theater may be dark but you can still visit without being inside

Academy Center of the Arts launches new virtual series Academy at Home
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg’s theater may be dark, you can enjoy the arts without being inside the theater.
The Academy Center of the Arts has launched a series called, Academy at Home.
From your couch, you can watch livestreamed performances with local artists, educational videos and tour a virtual gallery with sculpture and paintings.
Theater officials said closing for the coronavirus has allowed them to become creative for people at home.
“This is a really difficult time to be an artist and this gives us an opportunity to serve our local artist in a really direct way right now too,” said executive director Geoff Kershner.
Later this month a local blues grass band will be performing at the theater.
To catch some live performances go to https://academycenter.org/live/
