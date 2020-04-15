Lynchburg theater may be dark but you can still visit without being inside

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg’s theater may be dark, you can enjoy the arts without being inside the theater.

The Academy Center of the Arts has launched a series called, Academy at Home.

From your couch, you can watch livestreamed performances with local artists, educational videos and tour a virtual gallery with sculpture and paintings.

Theater officials said closing for the coronavirus has allowed them to become creative for people at home.

“This is a really difficult time to be an artist and this gives us an opportunity to serve our local artist in a really direct way right now too,” said executive director Geoff Kershner.

Later this month a local blues grass band will be performing at the theater.

To catch some live performances go to https://academycenter.org/live/