One person dead after two-vehicle crash in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – One person is dead after a crash Wednesday morning in Campbell County, according to the Virginia State Police.

Just before 8:30 a.m., state police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 800 block of Wards Road (U.S. 29), in which a Honda SUV and a Chevrolet Cavalier collided, according to the Virginia State Police.

The crash is still under investigation.