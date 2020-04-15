55ºF

Local News

One person dead after two-vehicle crash in Campbell County

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – One person is dead after a crash Wednesday morning in Campbell County, according to the Virginia State Police.

Just before 8:30 a.m., state police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 800 block of Wards Road (U.S. 29), in which a Honda SUV and a Chevrolet Cavalier collided, according to the Virginia State Police.

The crash is still under investigation.

