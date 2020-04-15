Roanoke Star will shine blue and white for the first time ever, honoring essential workers

Roanoke is honoring those battling the coronavirus on the frontlines by shining bright.

Mayor Sherman Lea announced Wednesday that the city will be participating in ‘light it blue,’ an international campaign where buildings and monuments are lit in blue to show support to essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Roanoke Star, Berglund Center and Wells Fargo Tower will all shine blue from Wednesday night through Sunday night.

"It is so important that we recognize the commitment of our healthcare workers, fire, EMS personnel and all the people who perform essential services we depend upon including store clerks, mechanics and sanitation workers. This campaign is an opportunity for the city to say to these workers, ‘Thank you for your sacrifice and commitment so that your community can fight COVID-19,'” said Lea.

Lea said this will be the first time in the star’s history that will be lit just blue and white.