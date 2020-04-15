54ºF

The Fresh Market asking customers to wear masks to prevent COVID-19 spread

Stores in Roanoke, Lynchburg implemented new rule on Tuesday

Magdala Louissaint, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Fresh Market grocery stores across the country are now asking customers to wear face masks when shopping to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The store locations in Roanoke and Lynchburg implemented the new rule on Tuesday.

The company says employees will be required to wear masks as well.

Store managers have also placed signs outside to remind shoppers of social distancing recommendations.

A customer walks into Fresh Market wearing a mask after grocery implements new policy on April 14.
