Virginia Tech releases details for online commencement

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech has released the details for its commencement ceremonies, which were pushed online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some notable Hokies, including Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier, legendary defensive coordinator Bud Foster and widely recognized poet and distinguished professor Nikki Giovanni.

Commencement will take place on May 15 at 6:30 p.m. where graduating seniors will be able to watch with family and friends while sharing comments and photos with each other online.

Graduates will be able to listen to a message from and hear their names read by their respective college deans.

The university is encouraging graduating students to post their graduation caps online and tag them using #HokieGrad and submit those photos here.

Hokies are also encouraged to submit video clips of their favorite college memories here for a chance to be featured in the Humans of VT video that will play during the ceremony.

Alumni can also submit a 10-20 second video with words of advice for the Class of 2020 by emailing alumni@vt.edu, and friends and family can share encouraging words by submitting their video here.

University officials say the ceremony will be available on the Virginia Tech website and will be available on-demand afterward.

In addition to the online ceremonies, the Class of 2020 is invited to participate in formal commencement in December 2020 or May 2021. There will also be a senior tailgate and complimentary attendance to the Sept. 26 home football game for graduates and two guests.

This is the first time Virginia Tech commencement has been held solely online.