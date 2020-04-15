Virtual support groups help parents separated from babies in NICU

ROANOKE, Va. – There's a new tool to help parents separated from their newborns because of the coronavirus.

Earlier this week, 10 News shared a mother’s frustration over Carilion banning all visitors from the NICU. A Texas-based non-profit saw our story and reached out to offer some help.

Hand to Hold has supported NICU families for a decade, but in light of this crisis, they’ve now expanded their reach by offering virtual support groups.

Trained counselors lead the discussions, helping families connect and find support.

“NICU parents already have a higher risk for postpartum depression, anxiety disorders and PTSD and I think this will only heighten those risks, so it’s so important that they're able to process those emotions and talk about them with other like families who understand what they're going through,” said Kelli Kelley, founder and CEO of Hand to Hold.

Click here to find out how to join a virtual support group.