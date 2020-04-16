Advice for the next Roanoke superintendent: What Dr. Rita Bishop is doing now to make it easier for the next person

ROANOKE, Va. – With Roanoke City school superintendent Dr. Rita Bishop leaving and the hiring process going on right now, 10 News talked with her about her final months and what she wants for the person coming in.

“I think you have to care about Roanoke City as a place to live,” said Bishop, who added hiring teachers is a big focus right now. “What’s happening in public education is disconcerting from the perspective of who doesn’t want to teach. I’m worried about that.”

She doesn’t want to leave the next superintendent with a big problem of not enough teachers.

“There is a teacher shortage nationally. That has not gone away. We have been very fortunate that we have been able to hire good people and hopefully I keep most of them. Urban education has challenges,” said Bishop.

Her goal is get a lot of the hiring done by June 1st. She had many positions hired before schools shut down last month. Right now, teacher interviews are being done by video.

With more than a decade behind her as the superintendent, Bishop wants the new person to bring new perspective.

“I want them to evaluate what we’ve done and add fresh ideas to it. Hopefully to keep what’s good and add to it,” said Bishop who has simple advice for whoever moves into this office next. “Love Roanoke and take care of the students.”

The goal is to hire the superintendent by June 1st so that person can spend the next month with Doctor Bishop before the next year starts on July 1st.

The hiring committee meets again Monday, April 20 and plans to get recommendations on how to proceed and then make a decision.

Franklin county postponed it search with everything going on right now.

I asked if she would stay on past June 30 if needed but was told she plans to leave at the end of June.