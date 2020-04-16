Altavista woman wanted on malicious wounding charge

ALTAVISTA, Va. – The Altavista Police Department is asking for help finding a wanted woman.

Angela Weeks, 42, is wanted on a charge of felony malicious wounding in connection with an incident that happened on April 2, 2020.

He last known address was on Amherst Avenue.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call police at 434-369-7425, Campbell County dispatch at 434-332-9574 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.