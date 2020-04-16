Hotel Roanoke offers healthcare workers and first responders a place to stay

ROANOKE, Va. – While this is a challenging time for Hotel Roanoke, they are opening their doors to medical workers and first responders who need a place to stay. It’s the hotel’s way of saying thank you.

One program Hotel Roanoke will be implementing is through Hilton and American Express.

The companies are teaming up to give one million complimentary rooms to front-line workers that belong to one of the 10 associations below.

American Association of Critical Care Nurses

American College of Emergency Physicians

American Hospital Association

American Nurses Association

Emergency Medicine Residents’ Association

Emergency Nurses Association

National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians

Society of Critical Care Medicine

Society of Emergency Medicine Physician Assistants

Society of Hospital Medicine

The program covers a 6-day stay and as of right now goes until May 31st.

Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center’s general manager Brian Wells said they pride themselves as being part of the heart of the community and feel it’s their job to show support.

“It’s our 25th anniversary reopening with the conference center. Carilion was a big part of that reopening. We’re also here to serve both LewisGale Medical Center and the Salem Veterans Hospital so we’re excited to be part of that,” said Wells.

Medical workers need to visit their association’s website to in order to make their reservation.

The second program Hotel Roanoke is offering is for first responders. It’s through the hotel’s management company, Benchmark Resorts and Hotels.

Benchmark has set up rates for law enforcers, EMTs, fire crews and medical staff that may not qualify for Hilton and American Express’ program.

“Those folks get to pay what our employees pay it’s a $65 rate and that’s also available and we’re excited to help out the stakeholders and our first line response and we’re very happy to do that here at the hotel Roanoke,” Wells said.

To sign up for this program, visit Hotel Roanoke’s website here.

During pandemic Hotel Roanoke is helping others while dealing with its own difficulties.

Wells tells 10 News all of the conferences scheduled for the spring were canceled or postponed and it’s been challenging to rebook them for the fall.

Without as many guests to serve, the hotel has had to furlough a lot of staff, but Wells said they are still trying to support those staff in other ways.

“We’ve done programs for our furloughed associates. We’ve had food bag pick up for them we’ve organized an effort to make sure they understand where support is for them. Owners have continued health benefits for the furloughed associates as we go along.”

Hotel Roanoke is also looking at business loan programs to help pay and bring those furlough staff members back.