Local high school teacher prints masks for Radford police officers

RADFORD, Va. – Volunteers are stepping up to help provide protective equipment for first responders.

The Radford Police Department got thirty masks from the Radford City Schools engineering design department.

Career and Technical Education department chair Cody Roberts spent his weekend at the high school using the 3D printer in his classroom.

“At least for teachers there’s a lot of downtime so it felt really nice to be able to help everybody out that’s fighting this thing head-on, help keep them protected and help keep them safe,” said Roberts. “It takes no time to help save some lives, help protect our first responders, and help flatten the curve.”

The teacher had two printers going at a time and says he will make more if they are needed.

“Thank you Cody for making these great masks. They certainly will help to keep our officers safe during this challenging time. It is truly amazing to see community partners come together to help one another during crisis. Go Radford!” said Jeff Dodson, the Radford City Police Chief in an email to school administrators.