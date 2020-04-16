Local restaurant sells grocery basics by truck load

ROANOKE, Va. – Restaurants in our area continue to come up with creative ways to serve the community during the COVID-19 outbreak, including selling some items directly to customers from the back of the food delivery truck.

Famous Anthony’s on Williamson Road in Roanoke held its second “Truck Load Sale” on Wednesday to offer grocery basics in bulk to customers. Items available for sale included bacon, chicken, burgers, steaks, pies, toilet paper, paper towels and bleach.

"We're really out here just trying to support the community," said Bonny Viar, Vice President of Operations for Famous Anthony's. "We know there are so many people, being in the restaurant business, there are so many people that are without jobs or really struggling right now and struggling to feed their families and this just impacts everybody."

Famous Anthony's teamed up with US Foods, a major food distributor across the country, to offer Wednesday's sale. Customers who spent at least $30 also received 30 eggs for free with their order.

"Just the ability to get their hands on food that they haven't been able to get, they've just been really, really pleased," Viar said when asked about customers' reaction to Wednesday's sale.

Cars lined up before the sale officially started at 10am to take advantage of the deals. The sale is drive-thru only, so customers never leave their cars during the shopping process.

"We're getting things for two households so yeah, we're real excited," said Katherine Kinney of Roanoke.

Michele Worley and Brittany Youngblood of Roanoke said a sale like this is helping to make ends meet.

"We're both laid off so this is a great thing, the best deal in town," Worley and Youngblood said. "We're relying on unemployment to make it right now because our jobs closed, so this is awesome."

Viar said turnout for Wednesday's sale was three times the turnout of their first truck load sale on April 10.

"Word's getting out in the community and we're just going to continue to keep doing it," Viar said. "As long as there's a need, we'll keep doing this for everyone."

The next bulk item sale will be Wednesday, April 22 from 10am-2pm at Famous Anthony’s Williamson Road location. Viar said Famous Anthony’s also has grocery items available for purchase in smaller quantities inside their restaurants throughout the week.