Resident in West Piedmont Health District dies of COVID-19
First death in health district
A person living in the West Piedmont Health District has died from coronavirus, according to the Virginia Dept. of Health.
According to health officials, this is the first death in the health district.
The West Piedmont Health District covers Martinsville as well as Franklin, Henry and Patrick counties.
Citing privacy protections, health department officials say no further information on this person’s death will be released.
To lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages everyone to:
- Stay home as much as possible, except for essential travel
- If you must go out in public, wear a cloth face covering
- Stay home when you are sick
- Avoid contact with sick people
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor
- Practice social distancing. Maintain at least six feet of space between yourself and other individuals when out in public
- Avoid close contact with crowds of any size, and avoid any crowd of more than 10 people
Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.