Resident in West Piedmont Health District dies of COVID-19

A person living in the West Piedmont Health District has died from coronavirus, according to the Virginia Dept. of Health.

According to health officials, this is the first death in the health district.

The West Piedmont Health District covers Martinsville as well as Franklin, Henry and Patrick counties.

Citing privacy protections, health department officials say no further information on this person’s death will be released.

To lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages everyone to: