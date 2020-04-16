Roanoke County schools to hold online graduation ceremonies, in-person celebrations to follow

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Local high schools have to get creative in order to adhere to social distancing guidelines while also honoring their Class of 2020 seniors.

Roanoke County Public Schools announced Thursday that online graduation ceremonies will take place on May 19 and 20. They say a “part two” celebration will take place in person later this summer or fall, once restrictions on large gatherings have been lifted.

In a statement, Dr. Ken Nicely, superintendent of Roanoke County Public Schools, said, “...Doing both takes a lot of work, planning and effort, but our kids deserve for us to do everything we can, and I want to commend our high schools for their incredible efforts.”

The online ceremonies will be streamed via the Roanoke County Public Schools website at www.rcps.us/graduation.

Students and families can expect to get more detailed information in the coming weeks.

To read the full letter from Dr. Nicely regarding online graduation ceremonies, click here.