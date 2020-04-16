51ºF

Two Liberty University employees, one student test positive for coronavirus

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Once again, Liberty University is facing backlash for how it handled its decision amid the Coronavirus outbreak. It could unfold in a federal courtroom. (WSLS)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Two Liberty University employees and one student, all working or studying from home, have tested positive for coronavirus, according to a FAQ posted on the university’s website.

According to the university, the two employees were working at home two weeks before they were tested.

As of April 15, seven Liberty University employees were asked to self-quarantine at home and two on-campus students are also quarantining at a campus dorm.

According to the FAQ, there were 8,000 students in residents halls before spring break. Now, there are about 1,060 students remaining on campus.

