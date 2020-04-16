Virginia county offering some personal property tax relief because of the coronavirus

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – The Nelson County Board of Supervisors is taking financial risk, hoping for a larger benefit.

During a Wednesday night meeting the board decided to offer COVID-19 tax relief for taxpayers.

Emergency Ordinance EO2020-02, the Board of Supervisors has eliminated the June 5th 2020 Personal Property Tax on vehicles as well as the Machinery & Tools Tax, according to J. David Parr, a county supervisor.

“While we know this lost revenue will impact our County financials, our hope is it will have an even greater positive impact on our community,” wrote Parr in a Facebook post.