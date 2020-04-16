Virginia county offering some personal property tax relief because of the coronavirus
‘While we know this lost revenue will impact our County financials, our hope is it will have an even greater positive impact on our community.’
NELSON COUNTY, Va. – The Nelson County Board of Supervisors is taking financial risk, hoping for a larger benefit.
During a Wednesday night meeting the board decided to offer COVID-19 tax relief for taxpayers.
Emergency Ordinance EO2020-02, the Board of Supervisors has eliminated the June 5th 2020 Personal Property Tax on vehicles as well as the Machinery & Tools Tax, according to J. David Parr, a county supervisor.
“While we know this lost revenue will impact our County financials, our hope is it will have an even greater positive impact on our community,” wrote Parr in a Facebook post.
