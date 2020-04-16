Virginia’s dentists encouraged to join state’s Medical Reserve Corps

RICHMOND, Va. – Calling all dentists.

The Virginia Dental Association is asking dentists to volunteer with the state’s Medical Reserve Corps to help combat the coronavirus.

The Medical Reserve Corps is a group of volunteers the Virginia Department of Health can call on to help provide various services during a large-scale health crisis.

Currently, there are about 15,000 medical and non-medical volunteers across the state.

Virginia Dental Association President Dr. Elizabeth Reynolds said several dentists have already signed up.

“It gives us an opportunity to do something with our skill said that we are excited and anxious to do. We really want to be out there protecting our patients and helping our patients and our colleagues, so this gives us an opportunity to do that," Reynolds said.

Gov. Ralph Northam has also called for Virginians to join the Medical Reserve Corps.