Apartments at old Heironimus building set to welcome first residents next month

ROANOKE, Va. – A historic downtown Roanoke department store building is nearly ready to begin its second life.

New apartments within the old Heironimus building on Jefferson Avenue and Church Street will see new residents at the beginning of May, according to property manager Brooks Lawson of Legend Property Group. The apartments, which will be known as The Heir, have been under construction for more than a year.

Eight people have already signed leases to live at The Heir, according to Lawson. He believes the revamped Heironimus building, which also includes a soon-to-open Mast General Store location, can become a crucial piece of downtown Roanoke.

“That corner is kind of the heart of downtown Roanoke,” Lawson said. “It’s neat to be in the center of everything, with all of the cool restaurants, shops and businesses.”

Rent starts at $999 a month.