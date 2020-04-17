Lynchburg science teacher stirs up chemistry in the kitchen

LYNCHBURG, Va. – When Gov. Ralph Northam closed schools last month, Erin Rettke wanted to help her sixth grade students at P.L. Dunbar Middle find some normalcy in this pandemic.

So, she launched the Let’s Learn with Ms Rettke Facebook group.

A few days a week she holds chemistry lessons using Facebook Live on how to cook things like Irish soda bread from scratch.

“We’ve talked about super saturated solutions with the rock candy. We’ve talked about changes of state of matter, hydrogen bonding, and different kinds of bond that happen in chemistry,” explained Rettke said.

Now, the group has grown to include students from out of state.

Next week is Taco Tuesday when students will be making tacos.