McLeod Family Foundation partners with area day care to give out thousands of meals

ROANOKE, Va. – Right now, many families are struggling to provide food with the kids are home every day of the week.

Daycare parents are thanking a local foundation tonight for partnering with Honey Tree Early Learning Center to make sure children are getting enough food.

The McLeod Family Foundation is giving thousands of free, nutritious meals to families not being helped.

“Many of these families they have children that are not in any of the other food programs; they don’t have school-aged children or they don’t have children in the public schools,” said Teresa Schaeffer, McLeod Family Foundation, Director of Operation.

“The food pantries are limited, so I don’t know what I would do really. Our income has been lowered, so it’s really been a blessing for them to help,” said Ashley Cagle, day care parent.

“We took this initiative and took this time to really get down to business and so that we can get meal prepared, so that we can get them out to families in need,” program director Christian Bryant said.

The foundation and day care helped businesses in the process by purchasing food from locally-owned restaurants.