Nursery delivers hundreds of flowers to New River Valley hospital workers

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Two hospitals in the New River Valley got a special gift to honor their efforts in fighting COVID-19.

Riverbend Nursery in Riner delivered a bundle of flowers to both the Carilion Clinic New River Valley Medical Center near Radford and LewisGale Hospital Montgomery in Blacksburg. In total, the nursery donated more than 700 lilies to workers at both hospitals.

“Honestly, it’s pretty cool just to see the smiles, and that it did bring some joy to them,” said John Barvieri of Riverbend Nursery. “It was fun to see the excitement.”

Riverbend intentionally picked out lilies that were maroon, orange and white for LewisGale Hospital Montgomery, in honor of Virginia Tech.