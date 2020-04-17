Roanoke City receives more than 30 applications for superintendent

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Public Schools have received 34 superintendent applications, according to School Board vice chair Lutheria Smith.

Here is a breakdown of the applicants:

Seven people from Virginia applied, the rest were from 17 other states

74% have doctorate degrees

68% are men

53% are people of color

14 are currently superintendents but 19 of the applicants have superintendent experience

Smith says the city’s search firm recruiters consider 20 to 25 applicants a good response for a superintendent search, and that Roanoke City exceeded that number with a strong group of candidates.

In 2007, the last time the district hired a superintendent, the board received 19 applicants.

Next, the board will review the pool of candidates and conduct preliminary interviews electronically. They are set to meet again April 20 for an update from the consulting firm hired to help with the search.

The Board says it will announce the next superintendent the week of May 25.

Dr. Rita Bishop plans to help in June and leave by the start of the next fiscal year, July 1.