Roanoke County laying off 287 part-time employees

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County officials are citing coronavirus-related closures as the reason for laying off nearly 300 employees.

The layoff of 287 part-time employees begins April 24 and is intended to be temporary. When eligible, these part-time employees will be given the option to return to work for Roanoke County.

Of the 287 employees: 232 work in Parks and Recreation, 50 in public libraries and five from other departments.

The majority of the employees being laid off work in the Green Ridge Recreation Center, Brambleton Center and six libraries, all of which have been closed since March 23.

“The County took early and positive steps to keep all of its employees working where possible,” said County Administrator Dan O’Donnell. “We simply don’t have the revenue stream to support regular staffing levels. With no estimate of when we’ll resume normal operations, regrettably, we had to make this difficult but necessary decision.”