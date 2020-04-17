41ºF

Standoff in progress at Lynchburg home, police on scene

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Standoff at Lynchburg home. April 17. (WSLS)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Authorities say they are on the scene of a standoff in Lynchburg.

According to the Lynchburg Police Department, officers responded shortly before 11 p.m. for an assault call when the suspect then barricaded himself inside a home.

The barricade is near First and Jackson streets, according to police. Authorities have asked the public to avoid that area.

