Standoff in progress at Lynchburg home, police on scene
Public asked to avoid area
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Authorities say they are on the scene of a standoff in Lynchburg.
According to the Lynchburg Police Department, officers responded shortly before 11 p.m. for an assault call when the suspect then barricaded himself inside a home.
The barricade is near First and Jackson streets, according to police. Authorities have asked the public to avoid that area.
