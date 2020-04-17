Staying busy with home improvement projects? Send us your photos!

ROANOKE, Va. – Many of us have more time on our hands with events and gatherings canceled.

For many people, they’re investing that time into home improvement projects.

In fact, home supply retailers like Tractor Supply and Rockingham Cooperative report an increase in sales during this pandemic.

One local realtor said she is seeing many homeowners work on those long put-off projects like outdoor spaces and indoor painting.

“One can only binge Netflix for so long until you start to feel that need to be productive. Having these DIY projects are not only healthy, value adding, but something the whole family can do,” said Amanda Ostrander, MKB realtor.

