UPS donates 7,500 N95 masks to Virginia hospitals
Hospital-grade masks will help protect frontline workers
RICHMOND, Va. – Some Virginia hospitals will soon be receiving a much-needed donation of personal protective equipment (PPE).
UPS donated 7,500 hospital-grade N95 respirator masks which were delivered on Wednesday to Virginia’s Emergency Management Agency in Richmond for distribution to hospitals statewide.
The company said it has enough masks to meet its internal needs and is sharing the extra masks to protect health care providers across the state.
The UPS Freight headquarters is in Richmond.
