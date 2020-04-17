What’s News Today: School updates, service day

ROANOKE, Va. – Family Service of Roanoke Valley is celebrating Global Youth Service Day. Due to social distancing guidelines, instead of the Family One-Miler Foot Race, it's encouraging youth and children to conduct their own service activities, like writing letters to children at homeless shelters, writing thank-you notes to first responders or sending letters to nursing homes.

We will get an updates from Lynchburg City Schools today. Leaders will talk about school operations and how teachers and administrators are remaining engaged with students and families while schools are closed.

Support local non-profits at an online benefit concert tonight. Several performs will take part in the concert. You will be able to donate to the COVID-19 Relief Fund, set up by the Community Foundation for Rockbridge, Bath and Alleghany. You can watch from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the Main Street Lexington Facebook page.

Feeding Southwest Virginia will give out food in Botetourt County today. The Mobile Food Pantry Distribution will take pace at Lord Botetourt High School from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office says traffic could be heavy during this time and will provide traffic control.