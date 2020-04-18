Christiansburg couple celebrates pregnancy with drive-thru baby shower

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Many events across the commonwealth have been postponed because of COVID-19, but it can be nearly impossible to push back a baby shower. That’s why Jason and Deana Doby went with an alternative plan.

The Dobys held a drive-thru baby shower in front of their home in celebration of their unborn son, Larson.

The Dobys said the celebration could not wait any longer because Deana is 33 weeks pregnant. However, they still wanted to give loved ones the opportunity to wish them well before the big day.

“It’s been a blessing to still be able to do this in an altered capacity,” Jason Doby said.

“It’s very special for people to still come," Deana Doby said.

The Dobys also gave away gifts to the people who drove by, including a pack of toilet paper.