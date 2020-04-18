Coronavirus costing Roanoke tour company hundreds of thousands in refunds

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re learning more about the impact the coronavirus is having on the local tourism industry.

As of Friday, Abbott Tours in Roanoke had provided $285,000 in refunds to customers who can’t travel right now.

The company has also had to lay off dozens of employees for the first time in its 93 year history.

Abbott provides tours provides tours across the country and to Canada and provides bus shuttle service.

“We’re here for our customers and we’re committed to honoring all our refund requests. It never occurred to us not to give the refunds to our customers when they asked because that’s just who we are," company manager JOhn Abbott said.

If you have questions about your reservation or want a refund, you can contact the company here.