Lynchburg police search for suspects after home invasion and robbery

Alayna Jones, Producer

Tags: Lynchburg, Crime
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg police department is investigating a late night home invasion and robbery.

They say it happened on Friday at 10:04 p.m. on Countryplace Lane.

According to police, two armed men entered the home, assaulted the resident and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspects fled the scene in a light colored sedan.

The investigation is ongoing. If you know anything, you’re asked to call police.

