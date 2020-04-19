Floyd County High School to become coronavirus drive-thru testing site

Floyd Co., Va. – On Wednesday, April 22, the New River Valley Regional Public Health Task Force will open a drive-thru testing site at Floyd County High School.

It will operate from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Only people with with a letter of authorization from the Virginia Department of Health’s New River Health District will have access to the site. It is by appointment only and closed to the public.

“Testing is important epidemiologically and helps us determine the prevalence of disease in our community,” said Noelle Bissell, M.D., director of the New River Health District, “but because capacity is limited we screen for those at highest risk. As we continue to test, we expect to have more positive cases.”

“These sites take the pressure off our hospital systems and first responders so that they can provide essential medical and public safety services, around the clock," said Blacksburg Police Chief Anthony Wilson. “Instead of being tasked with assessment and transport, they can concentrate on true life-threatening medical emergencies.”

If you think you need to be tested, call the New River Valley Health District’s COVID-19 Public Health Call Center at 540-267-8240. The call center is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. After hours your can leave a message.

“In the vast majority of cases, testing does not inform our recommendations for your medical care,” Dr. Bissell continued. “The best protection for each of us comes from personal precautions, including hygiene and social distancing. That’s how YOU stay well, and how you protect those around you today, AND those you will be with tomorrow.”