Radford elementary school construction plans continue

RADFORD, Va. – Radford City Council approved the school division to move forward with the McHarg Elementary construction project.

An update on the Radford City Schools facebook page says the school system can get bids for the abatement/hazardous waste removal and construction. They hope to have those bids by early June and construction bids by early August.

Pending construction bids, Radford plans to break ground by mid to late August.

Belle Heth will have 12 mobile classrooms to accommodate students during construction.

In late May, SWVA Moving Company and McHarg staff will move into Belle Heth. McHarg Preschool will move into Grove United Methodist Church.

Last month, Superintendent Rob Graham said he wasn’t sure how COVID-19 was going to impact construction plans but was hopeful everything was going to be on schedule and they would be able to continue with construction.