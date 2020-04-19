Subway donating a meal to Feeding America for every footlong purchased

Subway is patterning with Feeding America to provide 15 million meals to local food banks.

Now through April 30, every Footlong you buy, the fastfood chain will match the cost and donate it to Feeding America.

“Subway has always been a part of the community to provide delicious subs and a helping hand – and we plan to continue to do just that during this time of hardship,” said Subway’s North America President, Trevor Haynes. “From keeping our restaurants open and safe, to providing better-for-you food options, to our Franchise Owners dedicating their time and donating food, Subway is open to serve. And, we are proud to once again partner with Feeding America to help make sure our neighbors are getting the nutritious meals they need and deserve.”

The money will go to local distribution centers, including Feeding Southwest Virginia.

“Feeding America network food banks have seen an unprecedented increase in need for food assistance across the communities they serve,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. “Subway’s donation of 15 million meals will help ease the burden felt by our neighbors struggling with hunger so they can instead focus on navigating this difficult time with their families.”

Subway is offering pickup and delivery options.