Community Foundation awards $25,000 in grants to New River Valley nonprofits affected by COVID-19

(The Community Foundation of the New River Valley)

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Some nonprofits in the New River Valley will be getting a much-needed financial boost.

The Community Foundation of the New River Valley (CFNRV) announced Monday it is awarding $25,000 to area nonprofits affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers said this is the first round of grants from the foundation’s COIVD-19 Response Grant Program. CFNRV announced the program in late March and received more than 75 applications in the first few weeks.

Each nonprofit can receive up to $2,000.

The next set of grants will be award in May. Organizations can apply here.

Here’s a complete list of winners:

Apple Ridge Farm: $2,000 from The Young Professionals Fund to support starting Apple Ridge Farm Virtual Camp and equipment to support virtual efforts.

Boys & Girls Club of SWVA: $2,000 from the Ghia Borg Memorial Fund to support virtual mentoring activities for kids, food boxes and “Club to go” kits to students.

Free Clinic of Pulaski County: $2,000 from the Ghia Borg Memorial Health Care Fund to support essential personnel and services.

Giles County Public Schools: $1,000 from the Giles Fund to provide enrichment supplies with meals delivered to school-aged children.

Lyric Council: $2,000 from the Arts Alliance Endowment to support operations during COVID-19 closure.

NRV Agency on Aging: $2,000 from the Giles Fund to support supplemental food boxes and grocery items for 255 homebound clients.

NRV Diaper Pantry: $2,000 from Smart Beginnings NRV Charitable Fund to supply diapers and wipes to 200 families monthly.

Plenty!: $2,000 from Ghia Borg Memorial Fund to pay for food and administrative support as demand for food pantry services increases.

Radford-Fairlawn Daily Bread: $2,000 from the Ann & H.W. Huff Family Fund to purchase food for clients.

St. Michael’s Lutheran Church (Micah’s Initiatives): $2,000 from Home-Hunger Health and Loving Care to support the cost of purchasing food and necessities for the children and families, and senior citizens in need of assistance.

Valley Interfaith Child Care Center: $2,000 from Early Childhood Education Teachers Fund and the Children's Shelter Home Endowment to support core staff and operations.

Warm Health Foundation: $2,000 from the Ghia Borg Memorial Fund and Homer T. and Beverly A. Hurst Family Fund for personal protective equipment for staff, additional cleaning supplies and staff assistance.

YMCA of Pulaski County: $2,000 from the Ann & H.W. Huff Family Fund to support staff salaries and core operations during closure.