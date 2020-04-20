Long-term care facility in Pittsylvania County or Danville reporting a coronavirus outbreak

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A long-term care facility in either Pittsylvania County or Danville is experiencing a coronavirus outbreak, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The outbreak was announced as part of Monday’s new numbers released by the department.

As of Monday, Pittsylvania County is reporting six coronavirus cases, while Danville is reporting 28.

10 News has reached out to VDH for more information about this outbreak.