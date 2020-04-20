Lynchburg shooting leaves one hospitalized, police searching for suspect

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a suspect after a shooting on Monday afternoon.

The victim is in critical, but stable condition, according to police.

The shooting happened in the 2100 block of Fort Avenue, near Miller Park.

One person had to be taken to Lynchburg General Hosptial, according to police.

Authorities did not provide any information about the person’s condition.

