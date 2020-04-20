What’s News Today: COVID funds, legislative town hall

ROANOKE, Va. – THE Danville Utility Commission will meet today. Staff will talk about power outages in the Westover community and plans to renovate the substation there.

Roanoke City Council will meet today. It will also discuss an amendment to the Five Year Consolidated Plan. The amendment is needed in order to accept nearly $300,000 from the Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the CARES Act.

Delegate Sam Rasoul will hold a virtual town hall meeting today. He will discuss the 2020 General Assembly session. The meeting will be held on Zoom.