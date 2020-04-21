Amherst County man arrested on child porn charges

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – An Amherst County man has been arrested on child pornography charges, according to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say they received a complaint about Joel Woodridge, of Monroe, from an online chat service.

Woodridge was charged with multiple counts of possession of child pornography and the solicitation of a minor via electronic devices.

Authorities say Woodridge is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

According to the sheriff’s office, this is an ongoing investigation and more charges are possible. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office and the Southern Virginia ICAC Taskforce helped with the investigation.

Anyone who has information they think would help this investigation is asked to call Investigator Greg Jones at the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office at 434-946-9373 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.