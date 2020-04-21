Diesel spill in Amherst County blocking part of US-29

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Authorities say a diesel spill in Amherst County is blocking part of US-29.

According to dispatch, the spill is in between the southbound way station and the Rt. 210 exit near mile marker 79.

One southbound lane is closed, and VDOT is directing traffic around the spill.

The cause of the spill is unknown.

Dispatch received the call around 6:20 a.m. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.