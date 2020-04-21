Light it Blue will continue through the end of month
The Roanoke Star, Berglund Center and Wells Fargo Tower are lit blue to support essential workers
RONAOKE, Va. – Support for our healthcare workers continues to shine across the Star City.
Light it Blue, an initiative to show support for our front-line workers will now continue to the end of the month.
Weeks ago, Carilion approached the Roanoke City about turning the star blue to honor everyone working through this pandemic and that kick-started other landmarks to do the same.
“I've seen some incredible things and incredible sense of community throughout this of just people helping people and this was just the least thing we could do to light the star, everybody loves the star,” said Tiffany Bradbury, Community Engagement Manager.
The star will remain lit blue through the end of the month.
