Lynchburg-area child tests positive for coronavirus

MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. – A Lynchburg-area child has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the director of a local daycare center where the child attends.

The child attends the Madison Heights location of Caterpillar Clubhouse, according to Shelly Hunt, the director of the daycare center.

A letter went out to parents of children at the daycare location notifying them of child’s positive results on Monday, according to Hunt.

Hunt says that the daycare was last in contact with the Virginia Dept. of Health at 4 p.m. Monday, and claims the center is following all guidelines from the health department.

The Madison Heights location of Caterpillar Clubhouse was open yesterday and will remain open today, per health department recommendations, according to Hunt.

“The safety of our children is our number one priority," said Hunt.

Hunt would not provide 10 News with the letter sent to parents or identify how many children attend the daycare.