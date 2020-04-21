One dead, others test positive for COVID-19 at Danville assisted living home

DANVILLE, Va. – One person has died and more than one person has tested positive for coronavirus at an assisted living home in Danville.

Officials with Brookdale Senior Living in Danville did not say how many people at the facility tested positive, or if they were residents or staff members.

The cause of death for the one person who died after testing positive for coronavirus is unknown at this time, and officials did not release if that person was a staff member or resident.

“We are diligently monitoring our residents and associates for signs and symptoms, and we continue to work directly with local health officials to help ensure our residents and associates have the appropriate and necessary medical support," said the statement in part.

According to the statement, the assisted living facility has been following its own policies and procedures for contagious illnesses and is following guidance from the Danville Health Department.

Below is the full statement:

"Brookdale’s top priority is the health and safety of our residents, patients, and associates. We can confirm that more than one member of our Brookdale Danville Piedmont community tested positive for COVID-19. Sadly, we have also experienced a loss at the community following a COVID-19 diagnosis. We do not have confirmation on the cause of death at this time.

We have informed residents, their family members, and associates of Brookdale Danville Piedmont. We are diligently monitoring our residents and associates for signs and symptoms, and we continue to work directly with local health officials to help ensure our residents and associates have the appropriate and necessary medical support. We will continue to follow the guidance of the Danville Health Department throughout this situation.

Additionally, we have been closely following our established policies and procedures for contagious illnesses and are also closely following the guidance and protocols recommended by the Danville Health Department and the CDC. We have detailed protocols and plans in place to respond to this situation, prioritizing the health and wellness of our residents.

Since reports of COVID-19 in the United States were confirmed, and in accordance with CDC guidelines, Brookdale has proactively implemented precautionary measures throughout our communities. Our emergency response teams and experienced operational and clinical teams are working tirelessly to minimize chances for exposure and additional transmission of the virus and we are regularly providing updated information in our online newsroom, www.brookdalenews.com.

We thank our staff, residents and their families for their continued understanding as we work to promote the health and wellbeing of our community members."